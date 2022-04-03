Proteas take control, with Bangladesh left in a spin

Ken Borland

The umpires insisting that South Africa use only slow bowlers at the start of Bangladesh’s second innings due to bad light turned out to be a most welcome development as Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer sent the tourists crashing to 11/3 on the fourth day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Bangladesh are chasing 274 for victory after the Proteas crashed from 116/1 to 204 all out, but the spinners have done terrible damage to their cause. There were some mutters about the South African quicks not being able to use the new ball as late afternoon sun shone brightly over the pitch, but only six overs were able to be bowled anyway before bad light was declared.

Harmer made the first incision when he removed Shadman Islam (0) with his second ball, Keegan Petersen taking a sharp catch at slip, and then Maharaj struck two devastating blows in the fifth over.

First-innings centurion Mahmudul Hasan Joy (4) played down the wrong line and was late in closing the gate as Maharaj speared a delivery into his stumps, and four balls later, captain Mominul Haque (2) got into an awful tangle trying to play the left-arm spinner off the back foot. The left-handed batsman actually got his bat stuck behind his left leg as the ball turned into his right pad and he was given out lbw.

South Africa’s innings was a wobbly affair as they resumed on 6/0 with a 69-run first-innings lead.

Openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee (8) survived a testing first hour and put on 48 for the first wicket before Erwee was trapped lbw by the fast bowler Ebadot Hossain, jagging the ball back into the left-hander.

Elgar and Keegan Petersen added a further 68 for the second wicket and South Africa had built a wonderful platform when they reached 116/1. But Taskin Ahmed, who was struggling with a shoulder injury, trapped Elgar lbw in similar fashion on 64, and Petersen (36) fell to spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz soon afterwards, a lack of pace off the pitch may have been why he gave short-leg a catch.

Amazing catches by Yasir Ali at slip and Shadman Islam at silly point accounted for Temba Bavuma (4) and Kyle Verreynne (6) and gave Ebadot and Mehidy another wicket each.

Although Ryan Rickelton scored a well-disciplined 39 not out, the rest of the batting fell away, including two runs outs. Substitute Nurul Hasan’s direct hit from the cover boundary to catch Simon Harmer (11) short was also a wonderful piece of fielding.

Mehidy took 3/85 in 35 overs, while the feisty Ebadot finished with 3/40 in 13 overs.