Proteas T20 squad to tour India named: Stubbs in; Nortje, Parnell return

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Exciting young Warriors batsman Tristan Stubbs has been called into the Proteas T20 squad for the five-match tour of India next month.

Stubbs, who is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, was one of the big stars of the domestic T20 competition. He scored 293 runs in seven innings at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 183.

The tour matches will be played at five different venues and take place between 9 and 19 June.

Also back in the squad is fit-again fast bowler Anrich Nortje and batters Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen.

Wayne Warnell, who last played a T20 game for South Africa in 2017, will also tour to India.

Several of South Africa’s IPL players will also travel to India, including Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen as well as Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kesshav Maharaj and Dwaine Pretorius.

“This is the Proteas like we have not seen them in a long time,” commented CSA convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang. “The injection of the IPL players means that we will have a team that’s ready to fire on all cylinders immediately and has vast experience of the conditions that we will be playing in.

“Tristan Stubbs is an exciting prospect and we’re keen to see what he’s made of and we are looking forward to the return of the experience of Reeza (Hendricks), Klaasie (Heinrich Klaasen) and Wayne Parnell to join the likes of Temba (Bavuma), Tabraiz (Shamsi) and Keshav (Maharaj).”

Proteas T20 team vs India

Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

Fixtures:

9 June: 1st T20 – Delhi

12 June: 2nd T20 – Cuttack

14 June: 3rd T20 – Vizag

17 June: 4th T20 – Rajkot

19 June: 5th T20 – Bengaluru