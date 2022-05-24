WATCH: AB de Villiers hints at return to IPL in 2023

Sports Reporter

Royal Challengers Bangalore batting hero AB de Villiers has just about confirmed he will return to the Indian Premier League in some capacity in 2023.

De Villiers, who quit all forms of cricket in the last year, told @VUSportOfficial he would return to RCB next year.

The 38-year-old former Proteas batter played for RCB between 2011 and 2021 and before that for the Delhi Daredevils. He has been one of the IPL’s biggest drawcards.

De Villiers quit international cricket in 2018.

“I haven’t decided on anything yet … I will definitely be around the IPL next year, but I’m not sure in what capacity,” De Villiers said.

“I would love to return to my second home town, Chinnaswamy Stadium. I would love to return, I’m looking forward to it.”

Fan boy @peeyushsharmaa couldn't hide his joy on this news, how are you feeling? ????@WasimJaffer14 pic.twitter.com/P42GAKoUbD— VUSport Official (@VUSportOfficial) May 24, 2022

RCB, who have qualified for the IPL playoffs this week, are captained by former Chennai Super Kings and Proteas leader Faf du Plessis, while De Villiers’ big friend Virat Kohli is also an RCB mainstay.

De Villiers could take up a coaching role or even be a batting consultant, or mentor.

Several former Test and ODI players from across the globe are now involved in the IPL. Some South Africans who’ve found a new home in India include Eric Simons, Dale Steyn, Jonty Rhodes, Paddy Upton and Gary Kirsten.