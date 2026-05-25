Rabada and Klaasen the standout SA players ahead of IPL playoffs

Kagiso Rabada took 24 wickets and Heinrich Klaasen made 606 runs during the league stage of the competition.

While a number of South Africans delivered throughout the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and some played key roles in helping their teams reach the playoffs, most will be watching the knockout stages from the sidelines this week after their sides were eliminated.

With the bat, Heinrich Klaasen was the most impressive SA player in the first round of the popular T20 tournament, ending the league stage as the third highest run-scorer in the competition. In 14 games Klaasen has bashed 606 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 159.47.

Ryan Rickelton has also shone for Mumbai Indians, racking up 448 runs in 12 innings at an average of 40.76 and a strike rate of 186.66. He also hit a career best 123 not out in a clash against the Sunrisers.

Other batters who have stood up include Donovan Ferreira (Rajasthan Royals), Tristan Stubbs and David Miller (both Delhi Capitals) who have contributed more than 200 runs each at averages of more than 33, with Ferreira and Miller both scoring at strike rates above 154.

And Proteas captain Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants) has made 231 runs at the top of the order for his team.

However, of all those players, only Klaasen and Ferreira could feature in the playoffs, with their sides having progressed.

Big-hitting batter Heinrich Klaasen during an IPL match for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Picture: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

Rabada shines for Titans

Among the SA bowlers, Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) has stood out as the joint highest wicket taker in the competition thus far (along with Royal Challengers seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar) after grabbing 24 scalps in 14 games at an average of 20.54 and an economy rate of 9.18.

Lungi Ngidi (Delhi Capitals) has taken 13 wickets and Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians) has secured 12 wickets, with both seamers boasting averages under 26 and economy rates below 9.7, while Nandre Burger (Rajasthan Royals) has 11 scalps from as many games.

Of those players, only Rabada and Burger could turn out in the knockout rounds, with their sides having finished among the top four in the league stage.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will square off in the first IPL qualifier in Dharamshala on Tuesday, with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals meeting in an eliminator clash in New Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The second qualifier will be played in New Chandigarh on Friday and the final will be contested in Ahmedabad on Sunday.