Attack on Mondli Khumalo continues disturbing trend on SA cricketers

Ross Roche

The attack on rising South African cricket talent Mondli Khumalo has continued an unfortunate trend of South African cricketers being assaulted in England.

Khumalo, who is playing for North Petherton Cricket Club, was put into an induced coma after the assault outside a pub in Bridgwater the early hours of Sunday morning, and is now the third SA cricketer to be seriously attacked since2018.

On that occasion current Dolphins batter Marques Ackerman and Justin Watson, who both went to St Stithians in Johannesburg, were jumped by seven men after leaving a nightclub, leaving Watson with a fractured jaw and Ackerman with serious concussion.

Khumalo is in a serious but stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, but overcoming the trauma for the Kwa-Zulu Natal born and bred former SA U19 fast bowler will be a massive challenge.

Arrest made

An arrest of a 27-year-old male was made in connection with the assault, and was released with the case still under investigation.

Speaking to BBC news Avon and Somerset Superintendent Richard Turner said: “We’re taking steps to ensure Mondli’s family in South Africa are being kept fully updated on his condition, as well as how our investigation is progressing.

“A full investigation is underway and we’ve carried out house-to-house enquiries and are continuing to review CCTV footage from around the area to ensure we gather all available evidence.”

His club North Petherton have started a crowdfunding page to help get Khumalo’s mother to the UK, with a number of high profile current and former cricketers such as Kevin Petersen, Robin Peterson, Eoin Morgan, Sarel Erwee and others sharing the page and pledging donations.

The club also released a statement stating: “All at North Petherton Cricket Club are in shock at the incident in Bridgwater that has led to our much-loved overseas player Mondli Khumalo being hospitalised in Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

“We extend our heartfelt support to Mondli for a full and speedy recovery. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and colleagues in South Africa.”

Khumalo is contracted to KZN Inland and has played four first class games, one list A match and four T20s and will hopefully still have a bright future ahead of him once he has recovered.