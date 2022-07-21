Exciting new T20 tournament for SA, or IPL 2.0 for India?

Ross Roche

With such a huge Indian stake in South Africa’s newest T20 tournament, it begs the question of how much of an influence they will hold over the series and if we are in for a sort of IPL 2.0.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) officially confirmed on Wednesday that Indian Premier League franchises have snapped up the six teams set to play in South Africa’s new flagship T20 tournament, taking place in January and February next year.

Rumours had swirled earlier in the week claiming that the six successful bids for the teams were all made by IPL franchises, with the highest bid coming from Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited, the owner of the Chennai Super Kings, for the yet to be named Johannesburg-based team.

ALSO READ: Proteas thump England in opening ODI

This is CSA’s third attempt at launching a flagship T20 competition to challenge the likes of the IPL, Australia’s Big Bash and England’s The Hundred amongst other major T20 competitions around the world.

They will be hoping for third time lucky after the Global T20 league, which was also heavily influenced by Indian backers, was abandoned without a ball being bowled, followed by the Mzansi Super League, which struggled to attract local backers and major overseas stars.

Guaranteed success

Having the Indian franchises involved almost guarantees early success for the tournament, however, with IPL stars who do not have international commitments for India possibly being made available for the SA competition.

How many foreign players will be allowed in each team remains to be seen, but a full strength local contingent will take part after CSA made a massive statement by forfeiting the ODI series in Australia so that all of their nationally contracted players would be available.

Another big statement of intent was CSA burying the hatchet with former director of cricket Graeme Smith, who they took to arbitration over tentative findings made in the SJN hearings which soured their relationship in the final months of his tenure, with them naming him to lead the competition.

The new league will be owned by CSA with a 57.5% stake, broadcaster Supersport with a 30% stake and former IPL Chief Operating Officer and Indian businessman Sundar Raman with a 12.5% stake.

It is set to be an interesting few months in the build-up to the new competition, which CSA will be hoping becomes a massive success.

Other IPL franchises who have bought into the new tournament

Reliance Industries, owner of Mumbai Indians, have bought the Cape Town based team

Sun TV Group, owner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, have bought the Gqeberha based team

RJ Sanjeev Goenka Group, owner of the Lucknow Super Giants, have bought the Durban based team

Royals Sports Group, owner of the Rajasthan Royals, have bought the Paarl based team

Jindal South West Sports, owner of the Delhi Capitals, have bought the Pretoria based team