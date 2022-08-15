All the CSA award winners: Maharaj gets reward for being at the heart of Proteas

Ken Borland

Spin bowler Keshav Maharaj was acknowledged as being at the heart of the Proteas team in all formats as he was named the 2021/22 SA Men’s Cricketer of the Year at Cricket South Africa’s virtual awards on Sunday evening.

Seamer Ayabonga Khaka claimed the SA Women’s Cricketer of the Year award, and both her and Maharaj were voted by their team-mates as the Players’ Player of the Year.

In the year’s action up to the end of the Test series against Bangladesh on April 11, Maharaj shone with the ball in all three formats. In eight Tests, the left-arm spinner took 30 wickets at an average of just 18.20; in 14 ODIs, he claimed 18 wickets at 31.77 and an economy rate of only 4.61, while he conceded just 5.84 runs per over in eight T20s, also taking six wickets while captaining the side on occasion.

Khaka has become an extremely consistent member of the effective Proteas Women’s attack, especially in ODIs, where she took 28 wickets in 15 matches.

Kagiso Rabada was named the Test Player of the Year, Aiden Markram the T20 International Player of the Year,and Janneman Malan was One-Day International Player of the Year.

Marco Jansen was named the International Newcomer of the Year, while other notable winners from the women’s categories were Lizelle Lee (T20 International Player of the Year)and Laura Wolvaardt (One-Day International Player of the Year).

Central Gauteng Lions paceman Sisanda Magala will continue to remind the national selectors of his abilities as he was the biggest winner on the domestic front, claiming the One-Day Cup Player of the Season, Domestic Players’ Player of the Season, and the SACA Most Valuable Player Award.

Mandla Mashimbyi of the Titans will go into the new season basking in the glow of his Coach of the Year award, while SuperSport Park’s Bryan Bloy was named Groundsman of the Year.

CSA AWARD WINNERS 2021/22

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS – DOMESTIC

CSA UMPIRES’ UMPIRE OF THE YEAR – Allahudien Paleker CSA UMPIRE OF THE YEAR – Allahudien Paleker DOMESTIC NEWCOMER OF THE SEASON – Mitchell van Buuren (CGL) SACA MOST VALUABLE PLAYER AWARD – Sisanda Magala (CGL) DIVISION 1 COACH OF THE SEASON – Mandla Mashimbyi (Titans) DIVISION 2 COACH OF THE SEASON – Mark Charlton (NC) T20 KNOCK OUT COMPETITION PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT – Rilee Rossouw (FS Knights) T20 CHALLENGE PLAYER OF THE SEASON – Pieter Malan (Boland Rocks) DIVISION 1 4-DAY DOMESTIC SERIES PLAYER OF THE SEASON – Ryan Rickelton (CGL) DIVISION 2 4-DAY DOMESTIC SERIES PLAYER OF THE SEASON – Thomas Kaber (Border Iinyathi) DIVISION 1 ONE-DAY CUP PLAYER OF THE SEASON – Sisanda Magala (CGL) DIVISION 2 ONE-DAY CUP PLAYER OF THE SEASON – Michael Erlank (KZN Inland Tuskers) DOMESTIC PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE SEASON – Sisanda Magala (CGL)

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS – NATIONAL

GENERAL CATEGORIES

THE BEST DELIVERY FUELLED BY KFC – Simon Harmer to Najmul Hossain Shanto (Bangladesh) MAKHAYA NTINI POWER OF CRICKET AWARD – Nonkululeko Mlaba SA FANS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR – David Miller

MEN’S CATEGORIES

INTERNATIONAL MEN’S NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Marco Jansen T20 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Aiden Markram ONE-DAY INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Janneman Malan TEST PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Kagiso Rabada SA MEN’S PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Keshav Maharaj SA MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Keshav Maharaj

WOMEN’S CATEGORIES

MOMENTUM WOMEN’S T20 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Lizelle Lee MOMENTUM WOMEN’S ONE-DAY INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Laura Wolvaardt SA WOMEN’S PLAYERS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Ayabonga Khaka SA WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Ayabonga Khaka

AMATEUR AWARDS