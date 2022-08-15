All the CSA award winners: Maharaj gets reward for being at the heart of Proteas

Spin bowler Keshav Maharaj was acknowledged as being at the heart of the Proteas team in all formats as he was named the 2021/22 SA Men’s Cricketer of the Year at Cricket South Africa’s virtual awards on Sunday evening.
Seamer Ayabonga Khaka claimed the SA Women’s Cricketer of the Year award, and both her and Maharaj were voted by their team-mates as the Players’ Player of the Year.
In the year’s action up to the end of the Test series against Bangladesh on April 11, Maharaj shone with the ball in all three formats. In eight Tests, the left-arm spinner took 30 wickets at an average of just 18.20; in 14 ODIs, he claimed 18 wickets at 31.77 and an economy rate of only 4.61, while he conceded just 5.84 runs per over in eight T20s, also taking six wickets while captaining the side on occasion.
Also read: Proteas to stick with twin-spin game-plan for T20 series — Maharaj
Khaka has become an extremely consistent member of the effective Proteas Women’s attack, especially in ODIs, where she took 28 wickets in 15 matches.
Kagiso Rabada was named the Test Player of the Year, Aiden Markram the T20 International Player of the Year,and Janneman Malan was One-Day International Player of the Year.
Marco Jansen was named the International Newcomer of the Year, while other notable winners from the women’s categories were Lizelle Lee (T20 International Player of the Year)and Laura Wolvaardt (One-Day International Player of the Year).
Also read: Proteas fans – Here are your Player of the Year nominees
Central Gauteng Lions paceman Sisanda Magala will continue to remind the national selectors of his abilities as he was the biggest winner on the domestic front, claiming the One-Day Cup Player of the Season, Domestic Players’ Player of the Season, and the SACA Most Valuable Player Award.
Mandla Mashimbyi of the Titans will go into the new season basking in the glow of his Coach of the Year award, while SuperSport Park’s Bryan Bloy was named Groundsman of the Year.
CSA AWARD WINNERS 2021/22
PROFESSIONAL AWARDS – DOMESTIC
- CSA UMPIRES’ UMPIRE OF THE YEAR – Allahudien Paleker
- CSA UMPIRE OF THE YEAR – Allahudien Paleker
- DOMESTIC NEWCOMER OF THE SEASON – Mitchell van Buuren (CGL)
- SACA MOST VALUABLE PLAYER AWARD – Sisanda Magala (CGL)
- DIVISION 1 COACH OF THE SEASON – Mandla Mashimbyi (Titans)
- DIVISION 2 COACH OF THE SEASON – Mark Charlton (NC)
- T20 KNOCK OUT COMPETITION PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT – Rilee Rossouw (FS Knights)
- T20 CHALLENGE PLAYER OF THE SEASON – Pieter Malan (Boland Rocks)
- DIVISION 1 4-DAY DOMESTIC SERIES PLAYER OF THE SEASON – Ryan Rickelton (CGL)
- DIVISION 2 4-DAY DOMESTIC SERIES PLAYER OF THE SEASON – Thomas Kaber (Border Iinyathi)
- DIVISION 1 ONE-DAY CUP PLAYER OF THE SEASON – Sisanda Magala (CGL)
- DIVISION 2 ONE-DAY CUP PLAYER OF THE SEASON – Michael Erlank (KZN Inland Tuskers)
- DOMESTIC PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE SEASON – Sisanda Magala (CGL)
PROFESSIONAL AWARDS – NATIONAL
GENERAL CATEGORIES
- THE BEST DELIVERY FUELLED BY KFC – Simon Harmer to Najmul Hossain Shanto (Bangladesh)
- MAKHAYA NTINI POWER OF CRICKET AWARD – Nonkululeko Mlaba
- SA FANS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR – David Miller
MEN’S CATEGORIES
- INTERNATIONAL MEN’S NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Marco Jansen
- T20 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Aiden Markram
- ONE-DAY INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Janneman Malan
- TEST PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Kagiso Rabada
- SA MEN’S PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Keshav Maharaj
- SA MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Keshav Maharaj
WOMEN’S CATEGORIES
- MOMENTUM WOMEN’S T20 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Lizelle Lee
- MOMENTUM WOMEN’S ONE-DAY INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Laura Wolvaardt
- SA WOMEN’S PLAYERS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Ayabonga Khaka
- SA WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Ayabonga Khaka
AMATEUR AWARDS
- KFC MINI-CRICKET COACH OF THE YEAR – Jerry Thulo(CGL)
- KFC MINI-CRICKET BUCKET LOADS OF GOOD AWARD – Joseph Ngqasa (Kei)
- CSA BOYS U16 PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT – Riley Norton (Boland)
- CSA GIRLS U16 PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT – Mpumelelo Mashiloane (Easterns)
- CSA GIRLS U19 PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT – Elandri Janse van Rensburg (NW)
- KHAYA MAJOLA CRICKET WEEK PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT – Ronan Hermann (CGL)
- CSA U19 PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Dewald Brevis (Titans)
- CSA BLIND CRICKET PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Buhle Bhidla (CGL)
- CSA DEAF CRICKET PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Arthur McGee (Titans)
- CSA RURAL CRICKET PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Nathan Engelbrecht (Boland)
- T20 COMMUNITY CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT – Nathan Engelbrecht (Boland)
- CSA STUDENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Donovan Ferreira (Tuks)
- WOMEN’S PROVINCIAL COACH OF THE YEAR – Wynand Schmitt (NW)
- KEMACH EQUIPMENT GROUNDSMAN OF THE YEAR – Bryan Bloy – SuperSport Park, Centurion
- CSA FAIRPLAY AWARD – EP Warriors
- CSA WOMEN’S PROVINCIAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Tazmin Brits (NW)