Rabada takes five wickets at Lord’s, gets name on honours boards

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada got his name on the Lord’s honours boards on Thursday when he claimed a five-wicket haul for the Proteas against England on the second day of the first Test at the Home of Cricket.

After Rabada had picked up the wickets of Alex Lees and Zak Crawley on day one, he continued his fast bowling destruction on day two with the wickets of Ollie Pope, Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

It was a 12th five-wicket haul for Rabada. He finished with 5/52.

South Africa dismissed England for 165 in 45 overs on Thursday morning, with Anrich Nortje taking three wickets and Marco Janse two wickets in the innings.

Pope, with 73, was the highest run scorer for England.

The 27-year-old Rabada only just passed a fitness test that allowed him to take the field on Wednesday, a big boost for the Proteas.

The other South African bowlers who’re on the bowling honours boards at Lord’s are Allan Donald, Makhaya Nitini and Vernon Philander.