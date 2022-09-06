Parnell, Stubbs, Rossouw in Proteas T20 World Cup squad; Bavuma to lead

Sports Reporter

Temba Bavuma has recovered from an elbow injury and will lead the T20 Proteas team at the World Cup in Australia from October 24.

There is no place in the 15-man squad for the injured Rassie van der Dussen, who has a broken finger. He requires surgery and will be out of action for six weeks.

Rookie batter Tristan Stubbs has cracked the squad and so, too, veteran big-hitter Rilee Rossouw.

Wayne Parnell has also been included in the squad, while Dwaine Pretorius is the other all-rounder.

Andile Phehlukwayo misses out, but will travel with the squad as a reserve. The two other reserves are Bjorn Fortuin and Marco Jansen.

T20 World Cup squad and India T20 series is:

Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

The World Cup squad as well as the three reserves will be in action in India prior to the World Cup, in a T20 series between September 28 and October 4 while a 15-player squad will feature in the ODI series.

The ODI squad for the India series is:

Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi