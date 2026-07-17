Proteas captains Markram and Wolvaardt take top honours at Cricket SA Awards

The national skippers received the SA Player of the Year accolades.

Aiden Markram, Simon Harmer and Laura Wolvaardt claimed the top honours at the 2026 CSA Awards on Thursday night.

Markram was named both SA Men’s Player of the Year and SA Men’s Players’ Player of the Year, capping a memorable campaign in which he scored a match-winning century in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s.

Harmer, meanwhile, was recognised as Test Player of the Year after a remarkable return to red-ball cricket. The 37-year-old off-spinner claimed 30 wickets in just four Tests during the awards period, including match figures of 8-51 and 9-101 in South Africa’s historic clean sweep of India.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi collected the Men’s T20 International Player of the Year award as well as the SA Fans’ Player of the Year prize. His delivery to dismiss England captain Jos Buttler in an ODI was voted the Best Men’s Delivery of the Year.

Matthew Breetzke’s breakthrough campaign earned him the Men’s ODI International Player of the Year award, while Dewald Brevis was named International Men’s Newcomer of the Year.

Women’s awards

In the women’s awards, Wolvaardt completed a clean sweep after another exceptional season.

The Proteas Women captain was named Women’s Player of the Year, Women’s Players’ Player of the Year and Women’s ODI Player of the Year after finishing as the leading run-scorer at the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup with 571 runs, including centuries in the semi-final and final.

Kayla Reyneke was named International Women’s Newcomer of the Year.

Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt. Picture: Punit Paranjpe/AFP

Domestic awards

The SA20 awards were dominated by Quinton de Kock, who claimed both Batsman of the Season and Most Valuable Player honours after finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer. Ottneil Baartman was named Bowler of the Season, while Jordan Hermann received the Rising Star award.

Kyle Simmonds and Mignon du Preez were recognised as the domestic Most Valuable Players, with Robin Peterson, JP Triegaardt and Sandile Masengemi taking home the leading coaching awards.

This story first appeared on sacricketmag.com. It is republished here with permission.