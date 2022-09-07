‘Time to step up and get big scores,’ says Petersen about Proteas’ batters

Ken Borland

There is no sense of inertia among South Africa’s batters, they know they have to contribute more and bigger runs when the decisive third Test against England starts at The Oval on Thursday, Keegan Petersen said on Tuesday.

The hundreds scored by Sarel Erwee and Kyle Verreynne in New Zealand are the only centuries scored by the Proteas this year, while only Petersen and the injured Temba Bavuma average over 40 in 2022.

“Quite obviously we need to score more hundreds, our batsmen haven’t been there for a while and the lower-order has had to save us,” Petersen said on Tuesday.

“It’s time for us to step it up now and get big scores. It’s just mental, nothing else, we’re getting starts, we’re getting in but just not going on.

“Both Tests were lost in the first innings. Conditions did lean towards the bowlers, it gave them the advantage, but if we can play the first innings better then we should be the team that comes out on top.

Also read: Dean Elgar – Lack of first innings runs cost Proteas second Test

“We would love to play for five days for once, but there’s a lot on the line and even if it is another low-scoring match, I think it’s going to be a good game,” Petersen said.

Not err in focus

While the media talk around the South African team tends to veer towards their lack of Test cricket in the new FTP, despite them currently being in line to play in the World Test Championship final, Petersen said the Proteas will not err by focusing on anything other than the decisive final Test of the series against England.

“It hurt to get beat like that in the second Test, but we’ve had some time away from the game now. We’re not thinking about the World Test Championship final, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.

“Our focus is only on the next Test, there’s a lot at stake and hopefully we can turn things around from Manchester. We don’t feel the pressure to make any statements in that way, about our Test future.

Also read: Proteas show some of their beloved fight, but Stokes magic wins out

“We’re just trying to prepare for whatever situations we will face out in the middle, we know it will be tough.

“Personally, kicking on is the problem right now, and I’m still trying to figure out what to do. I’m trying to get to triple figures and hopefully it will happen soon,” Petersen said.