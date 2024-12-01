England whitewash Proteas women

England celebrate the wicket of Nondumiso Shangase of the Proteas during the 3rd Women’s T20I match between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park on November 30, 2024 in Centurion, South Africa. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

England romped to a nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the third women’s T20I in Centurion on Saturday to win the series 3-0.

England Women spinner Charlie Dean delivered impressive bowling figures of 3-26, helping to restrict the Proteas Women to 125 all out despite a career-best effort from Nondumiso Shangase (31 off 35 balls).

Opening batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge then spearheaded England’s chase with a blistering 31-ball 53 (10 fours, one six) to seal the win in 11.3 overs.

England elected to field after winning the toss, a decision that paid dividends as Lauren Filer (1-28), Lauren Bell (2-24) and Dean dismantled South Africa’s top order, leaving the hosts struggling at 42-4 at the end of the powerplay.

Annerie Dercksen (19) and Suné Luus (21) provided brief resistance but soon joined openers Faye Tunnicliffe (one) and Anneke Bosch (nought) back in the pavilion.

Dean continued her stellar performance, removing stand-in captain Chloé Tryon (one) shortly thereafter. Shangase and Nadine de Klerk (19) then took South Africa to 54-5 at the halfway mark of the innings.

Crucial partnership

The pair built a crucial 52-run partnership for the sixth wicket, with Shangase leading the effort before being stumped off Freya Kemp (1-29).

After reaching 100, South Africa’s innings faltered, with wickets falling rapidly. Sinalo Jafta (four), De Klerk, and Eliz-Mari Marx (12*) departed in quick succession. Ayanda Hlubi (seven) was run out on the final ball of the innings.

In response, the England Women openers made an explosive start, as Wyatt-Hodge and Maia Bouchier (35) raced to a 50-run stand. Hlubi (1-19) dismissed Bouchier with a spectacular one-handed catch by Shangase in the final over of the powerplay, reducing the visitors to 61-1.

However, that proved to be the Proteas Women’s only success. Wyatt-Hodge, in partnership with Sophia Dunkley (24*), forged an unbroken 72-run stand to complete the chase with ease. Wyatt-Hodge struck the winning boundary to reach her second consecutive fifty.

England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt was named Player of the Series for amassing 126 runs across two innings without being dismissed.

This story was first published on sacricketmag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.