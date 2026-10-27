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Third Test update: Australia win toss and send Proteas in to bat at Newlands

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By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

27 October 2026

10:23 am

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The series is level at 1-1 heading into the deciding match.

Pat Cummins and Temba Bavuma

Australia captain Pat Cummins (second left) and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (second right) during the toss ahead of the third Test in Cape Town on Tuesday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

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Australia won the toss and chose to field first in the third and final Test against South Africa at Newlands, in Cape Town, on Tuesday (10.30am start).

The Proteas made one change to their side that won the second game of the series in Gqeberha last week, with Gerald Coetzee coming in for fellow fast bowler Anrich Nortje who was sidelined with a groin injury.

Coetzee was set to play his first Test for the Proteas since November 2024.

Australia made four changes to their team, with batters Nic Maddinson and Steve Smith (who had not recovered from a neck injury he picked up in Gqeberha), all-rounder Scott Boland and spin bowler Beau Webster missing out.

They were replaced in the side by Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Cooper Connolly and Nathan Lyon.

Teams

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (capt), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada

Australia: Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

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