South Africa v Australia third Test: Day one highlights

Opening batter Marques Ackerman fell narrowly short of his maiden Test century at Newlands.

South Africa compiled 329 runs in their first innings on Tuesday, with stumps being drawn before the scheduled close of play after they were bowled out on day one of the third and final Test against Australia in Cape Town.

On a lopsided day of cricket at Newlands, after the Proteas were sent in to bat, four of their players made half-centuries, while four of them fell for ducks.

Ackerman stands up

On his Test debut in Gqeberha last week, Marques Ackerman was dismissed for six runs in South Africa’s only innings, but he rewarded the national selectors for the faith shown in him with an impressive knock at Newlands.

He made 95 runs at a little quicker than a run-a-ball in an innings which included 12 fours and two sixes.

And though he fell just five runs short of his maiden Test century, Ackerman combined well with fellow opener Aiden Markram (who hit 78), with the duo sharing 158 runs for the first wicket before Ackerman was stumped by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off a delivery from spin bowler Nathan Lyon shortly after lunch.

Middle-order collapse

The SA team were well in control at 203/2 in the second session, with Australia under serious pressure in the early stages of the match.

The touring side’s attack managed to strike with force, however, as the Proteas lost four wickets for just 29 runs on either side of lunch, with Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, David Bedingham (who made a valuable 50 runs) and Wiaan Mulder all sent packing.

While middle-order batter Ryan Rickelton (42) and all-rounder Marco Jansen (52) managed to help the South Africans find their feet again, a destructive 12-over period from the Baggy Greens ensured they were able to stop the momentum from swinging too far in the home side’s favour.

Starc leads attack

While the Australians struggled to find breakthroughs for the first half of the day, fast bowler Mitchell Starc spearheaded their attack by leading a remarkable fight back.

Starc took 6/72 – his 20th career five-wicket haul in the Test format – by single-handedly grabbing the last six scalps of the day, with the Proteas adding only 97 runs to their total during that period.