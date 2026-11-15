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UPDATE: Bangladesh win the toss and choose to bat in first Test against Proteas

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By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

15 November 2026

09:48 am

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Top-order batter Zubayr Hamza will play his first Test for South Africa since February 2024, and seam bowler Dane Paterson plays his first five-day match since December 2024.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

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Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bat first in the opening match of the two-Test series against South Africa at the Wanderers on Sunday morning (10am start).

For the Proteas, top-order batter Zubayr Hamza will play his first Test since February 2024, and seam bowler Dane Paterson plays his first five-day match since December 2024.

For the Tigers, in-form opening batter Mahfijul Islam makes his Test debut.

The Proteas have never lost a Test against the Tigers in 16 previous encounters in the five-day format, with the SA team winning 14 games and two ending in draws.

South Africa, ranked first in the world, are lying second in the 2025-2027 World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Bangladesh, in eighth place in the world rankings, are in fifth spot in the WTC table.

Teams

South Africa

Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma (capt), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson

Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan, Mahfijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed

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Proteas cricket team

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