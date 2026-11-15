South Africa v Bangladesh first Test: Day one highlights

Towhid Hidroy hit 137 runs off 227 balls in an innings which lasted almost six hours to place his team in the driving seat.

Bangladesh reached 327/6 at the close of play on day one of the first Test against South Africa at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Early onslaught

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, it didn’t start well for Bangladesh.

Opening batter Mahfijul Islam, making his Test debut, was removed by fast bowler Kagiso Rabada when he got an outside edge to Marco Jansen at gully from the first ball of the match, and the touring team’s top-order crumbled.

Bangladesh soon found themselves floundering at 22/3, and their fans would have been left in an early state of despair.

Middle-order fight

Middle-order phenom Towhid Hridoy did well to keep the tourists afloat.

Earlier this month, Hridoy bashed an incredible unbeaten 242 against West Indies, and he was on top of his game again at the Wanderers.

He hit 137 runs off 227 balls in an innings which lasted almost six hours to keep his team in the hunt.

After sharing 206 runs with Litton Das (92 off 138) for the sixth wicket, he was eventually removed by Marco Jansen from the last ball of the day.

Rabada digs deep for Proteas

The Proteas would not have expected to have to dig so deep, especially after their incredible start. But Kagiso Rabada should be credited for his efforts with the ball, taking 5/51.

Having ripped through the Bangladesh top order, Rabada grabbed his 18th five-wicket haul in his lengthy Test career.

As hard as he tried, however, Bangladesh were in the driving seat heading into the second day of action.