Bavuma back to lead Proteas in India Tests

The side includes three frontline spinners.

Temba Bavuma will return to lead the Proteas in their two-Test series against India next month after missing the recent series against Pakistan because of a calf injury.

In Bavuma’s absence, the Proteas drew the recent two-Test series in Pakistan, after losing in Lahore and winning in Rawalpindi. Aiden Markram captained the side.

The 15-man squad includes three frontline spinners in Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy, while Kagiso Rabada and all-rounders Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder provide pace options.

The first Test gets underway on 14 November at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, before the squad heads to Guwahati, where the ACA Stadium will host its maiden Test match from 22 November.

Coach Shukri Conrad said: “We’ve kept the bulk of the squad that competed in the two-match series against Pakistan. Those players showed real character and fought hard to come from behind and draw that series.

“We are anticipating a similar challenge in India, and many of the players who stood up in those conditions will once again be key for us.

“Pakistan was a squad effort and India will demand the same. Every player has a role to play in ensuring we remain competitive in what is always a tough place to tour.”

Two players who toured Pakistan but miss out on the India series are spinner Prenelan Subrayen and batter David Bedingham, who didn’t make either of the XIs in Pakistan. Subrayen played in the first Test, but not the second Test.

Proteas Test squad against India

Temba Bavuma (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne

Fixtures

14-18 November

India vs South Africa – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

22-26 November

India vs South Africa – ACA Stadium, Guwahati