The skipper is pleased with the quality and variety in the current attack.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has praised his team’s bowlers after they combined well to play a key role in the national team’s nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at the Wanderers which concluded on Thursday.

The batters delivered, with Marques Ackerman and Ryan Rickelton hitting centuries, while Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada contributed half-centuries in South Africa’s first innings.

But the skipper was equally pleased with the bowlers, with seamer Dane Paterson taking 4/92 in Bangladesh’s first innings and spinner Simon Harmer grabbing 6/51 in the Tigers’ second innings, while paceman Rabada returned combined figures of 8/118 to receive the Player of the Match award.

“I think we really have all our bases covered with the fast bowling, and we’ve got guys like Pato (Paterson) and Wessie (Wiaan Mulder) who will challenge the technique, and then we’ve got the slower bowlers at the moment being led by Simon who, when the conditions are there, are able to exploit it,” Bavuma said.

“So I think that really makes us fierce from a bowling attack point of view.”

Harmer adds an extra dimension

While experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj was in the Test squad, he had not been included in the side for the series opener, with the Proteas relying on Harmer as their only specialist slow bowler, as they had done in two of three recent Tests against Australia.

Bavuma was pleased with the form shown by Harmer this season, and he felt he added an extra dimension to their attack.

“We’ve seen over the years with Keshav, a different kind of spin threat, and now we have Simon with more classical off-spin,” the skipper said.

“We haven’t seen a lot of that in world cricket, really, so it’s nice to see that Simon is bringing that strongly into the conversation.”

Meanwhile, Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh, starting in Centurion on Monday, due to a right calf strain. Spinner Senuran Muthusamy has been named as his replacement.

Aiden Markram will captain the side.

Proteas squad for second Test

Aiden Markram (capt), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton