A number of players involved in the recent Test series' against Australia and Bangladesh weren't considered for the white ball matches.

The South Africa men’s selection panel has announced the squads for next month’s three-match One-Day International series and three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

Keshav Maharaj will captain the ODI side in the series to be played from 1-7 December, while Bjorn Fortuin will lead the T20 side from 10-13 December.

In some good news for the Proteas, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will make his return to the national fold following his recovery from injury, while fellow fast bowler Anrich Nortje has also been included in the ODI side, having last featured in the format against Australia in September 2023.

Titans wicketkeeper Sinethemba Qeshile, who made his return to the 50-over side against Pakistan in November 2025, has also been named in the T20 squad after impressing in the local Pro20 Cup.

The 27-year-old amassed 277 runs in seven innings at the top of the order with a strike-rate of 197.85, including the joint-fastest domestic T20 fifty off 14 balls.

Seamer Ottneil Baartman was not considered for selection after he sustained a left hamstring injury during training with the Dolphins.

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad said: “We have opted to rest a number of our multi-format players off the back of what’s been a busy period of Test cricket against Australia and Bangladesh, as we manage their workload ahead of the England tour.

“These two white-ball series were always going to be an opportunity for us to give some of the guys who have been in our wider plans a decent run at international level. It also gives us a chance to look at a few different combinations with an eye on our squad for next year’s World Cup.”

Regarding the return to action of Ngidi, Conrad said: “It’s great to have Lungi back. He’s been with us in the Test environment completing the final stages of his rehab and he’s been champing at the bit to get going again. We saw how effective he was for us with the white ball last season, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off.

“It’s also been a while since we’ve seen Anrich in the 50-over format. We all know what he brings to the side, and this is a good opportunity for him to build on the momentum he’s gained since his return to the Test side.

“Sinethemba has been in great form and he’s shown what he can offer with his aggressive approach, and we’re looking forward to seeing him take that confidence into this tour.”

Proteas ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (capt), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile, and Tristan Stubbs

Proteas T20 squad: Bjorn Fortuin (capt), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs, and Prenelan Subrayen