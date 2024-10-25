Cricket

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

25 Oct 2024

Bavuma out of second Test between Proteas and Bangladesh

The Proteas go into the second Test in Chattogram with a 1-0 lead having won the first Test in Dhaka.

Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma will also miss the second Test against Bangladesh. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Opening batter Aiden Markram will continue to lead the Proteas following the unavailability of regular Test skipper Temba Bavuma.

Markram led the Proteas to a first Test win against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday and will now also captain the side in the second Test which begins on Tuesday in Chattogram.

This comes after Bavuma, who travelled with the Proteas squad to the subcontinent, failed to recover from a left elbow injury.

According to a CSA statement, Bavuma has made good progress in his rehabilitation but will not be match-ready come Tuesday.

Coach Shukri Conrad said of Bavuma’s unavailability: “It’s always a setback for any team, to not have their regular captain available and in Temba’s case, he’s our best Test player.

“However, we have shown we can handle setbacks.”

It is expected that the Proteas will go into the match with the same lineup, meaning Matthew Breetzke, who made a debut duck in Dhaka, will get another chance at Test level.

South Africa’s first Test victory, by seven wickets, was due in the main to a nine-wicket match haul to Kagiso Rabada and an excellent first innings century to Kyle Verreynne.

Proteas Test squad

Aiden Markram (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Kyle Verreynne

