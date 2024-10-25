First Test win in subcontinent in 10 years ‘very special’, says Proteas’ Shukri Conrad

The SA team won the first Test in Dhaka by seven wickets this week and now head to Chattogram for the second Test.

Coach Shukri Conrad has given the credit to the players after their first Test win against Bangladesh this week. Picture: AFP

While coach Shukri Conrad says every Test win is special, the one achieved this last week, in Dhaka, in the first Test of two against Bangladesh was “very special” after the Proteas’ win by seven wickets.

It was the first Test victory for the South Africans in the subcontinent in 10 years.

“Every win is right up there, every one is special, but this one is very special,” said a delighted Conrad on Friday.

On a personal level he added it was “gratifying” and satisfying” but said credit had to go to the players.

Rabada and Verreynne

“It’s always about the players. I’m really happy for the guys, and proud of them. Yes, there are coaches involved, so it’s been a really good combined effort, but ultimately, it’s the players … they can hold their heads high.”

Kyle Verreynne struck an important first innings century, one the coach said would go down as one of the best knocks for the Proteas, while Kagiso Rabada took nine wickets in the match, leaving Conrad full of praise for the team’s performance.

“KG (Rabada) is a real Rolls-Royce … getting to his (300 wickets) milestone; he’s the best in the world, I can’t say enough. He’s everything (in this team), and is backed up by the others, with ball and bat,” said Conrad.

The coach added the most pleasing part of the four days was how the Proteas remained calm.

Loss of Bavuma

“They showed calmness throughout the Test. There was nothing frantic and no panic. I’m really just pleased with the manner in which we went about our business, as a team and as individuals.”

The Proteas will still be without regular captain Temba Bavuma, who failed a fitness test on Thursday, for the second Test in Chattogram, meaning Aiden Markram will again lead the side.

“It’s always a setback for any team, to not have their regular captain available and in Temba’s case, he’s our best Test player.

“However, we have shown we can handle setbacks.”

Conrad added that despite the good win in Dhaka the Proteas would “not be basking in the glory too much” or become “windgat” (arrogant).

“We won’t be the underdogs again and they’ll now expect a big performance from us, but we expect it of ourselves as well. We won’t be “windgat”, we know we won’t just rock up and win again. The conditions will still be difficult, and we will have to play our best cricket to get a positive result.”