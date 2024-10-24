Markram hails ‘superstar’ Rabada after big Proteas win against Bangladesh

The stand-in captain was also full of praise for Kyle Verreynne, who scored an important century in the first innings.

Proteas captain Aiden Markram called fast bowler Kagiso Rabada “a superstar” after his team’s convincing first Test win against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday.

Rabada took 6/46 in Bangladesh’s second innings to go with his first innings haul of 3/26 to set up the win for the tourists.

The Proteas won by seven wickets after knocking off the victory target of 106 on Thursday. Bangladesh had been bowled out for 307 in their second innings, after scoring 106 in their first knock. South Africa’s first innings of 308 proved decisive.

‘Fantastic’

“KG (Rabada) is a superstar for us,” said Markram, who stood in as captain in the place of the injured Temba Bavuma.

“He’s always been a superstar for us. He proved again he is one in a million and we’re lucky to have him in the team. It’s fantastic to see him do well.”

Rabada also went past the 300-Test wicket mark in the Test, becoming the sixth South African to achieve the feat.

Markram was also full of praise for wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne, who scored an excellent 114 in the first innings.

“It’s a special moment for him. He’s been in and out of the team,” said Markram. “But he’s got the backing of the management and looks really comfortable in this environment. We all know he can play and he’s good against spin as well. To score a century in your first Test knock on the subcontinent is a special feat.”

‘Belief and confidence’

Reflecting on the victory, coming on the fourth day of the Test and in new conditions for the majority of the team, Markram said: “It’s special and a nice feeling to win here.

“This is a young group, and to come here and get a win is really good for us. It creates a nice buzz in the change room and shows we can compete in conditions which would seem to be against us.

“I’ve been playing for a couple of years and never won in the subcontinent. The biggest thing we’ll take from the match is belief and confidence, knowing we can do well here as a team, and it will help the team moving forward.”

Markram said it was now important for the Proteas to back up the win with another good performance in the second Test, starting next Tuesday in Chattogram.