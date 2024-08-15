Bavuma wants Proteas batters to go big in second Windies Test

Several batters got in during the first Test but then were dismissed without scoring big runs.

Temba Bavuma is hopeful the Proteas batters will be able to convert good starts when the second Test against the West Indies gets under way in Guyana on Thursday afternoon, SA time.

In the rain-hit first Test between the teams in Port of Spain, Trinidad, last week, several South African batters got off to good starts, but failed to go big.

In the first innings Tony de Zorzi got 78, Bavuma got 86, David Bedingham 29, Kyle Verreynne 39 and Wiaan Mulder 41 not out, while Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton all spent good time at the crease, while in the second innings De Zorzi scored 45, Markram 38 and Stubbs 68 as the team looked to score quickly to set the West Indies a target.

Rain and bad weather eventually ensured the first Test ended in a draw and while inclement weather is again expected in Providence for the second Test, Bavuma would like to see the batters not only get in, but pile on the runs.

‘Confidence’

“If the guys get in, they must go on to get big scores,” said Bavuma on Wednesday.

“Maybe they didn’t do that (at Queen’s Park Oval) because we haven’t played a lot of Test cricket of late … but if we’re in those positions again I’m confident we can go on and get big scores.

“But Tony up front will take confidence from his half century and backing it up in the second innings and Tristan, too, in the second innings, the way he went about scoring. He’ll find the right tempo the more he plays there (at number three).

“I just think the batters must put a higher value on their wickets. Bowling-wise, I couldn’t have asked for more (in the first Test),” said Bavuma.

While the team will only be finalised later, Bavuma hinted Dane Piedt as well as left-arm seamer Nandre Burger could come into the side.