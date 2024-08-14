Rookie fast bowler Kwena Maphaka gets maiden Proteas call up

The Proteas will take on the West Indies in three T20 matches in Trinidad and Tobago later this month.

Kwena Maphaka in action during the recent U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Picture: Michael Steele-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Recent SA Under-19 World Cup star Kwena Maphaka and Dolphins all-rounder Jason Smith have received their first call ups to the Proteas T20 team for the three-match series against the West Indies later this month.

The 15-man squad will be captained by Aiden Markram and also includes Rassie van der Dussen and Donovan Ferreira.

The three-match series takes place in Trinidad and Tobago with matches on August 23, 25 and 27.

‘Significant potential’

“We’re excited to have Jason and Kwena join the squad for this series,” said white-ball coach Rob Walter.

“Jason’s recent performances have been impressive, and his ability to contribute with both bat and ball adds valuable depth to our line-up.”

Regarding the inclusion of fast bowler Maphaka, Walter said: “Kwena has been identified as a player with significant potential, and this tour presents a great opportunity to include him in the Proteas environment and gain valuable international experience.”

Middle-order batter Smith, who scored 51 in the 2023/24 CSA T20 Challenge final against the Lions, amassed 291 runs at an average of 41.57 and a strike rate of 134.10 in the competition. His medium pace also adds an extra option in the bowling attack.

The 18-year-old Maphaka, meanwhile, played a pivotal role in the junior Proteas’ semi-final finish at the U-19 World Cup with him also being named Player of the Tournament, thanks to his haul of 21 wickets at an average of 9.71.

He also made his domestic T20 debut for the Lions and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

Players not considered

Lions spinner Nqaba Peter, who made his T20 debut against the West Indies in May, has been ruled out of the series as he is in the final phase of his recovery from a shoulder injury.

“Several players were not considered for this series due to either injury, being in a conditioning block that is related to workload management, or their participation in ongoing T20 leagues,” said Walter.

“This tour allows us to continue developing our player pool while maintaining the core of experienced players. It will also expose our emerging talent to quality international opposition, similar to the last time we played against the West Indies in May.

South Africa T20 squad against West Indies

Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Fixtures (all times SA)

Friday, 23 August at 9pm

Sunday, 25 August at 9pm

Tuesday, 27 August at 9pm