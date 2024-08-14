Proteas opener De Zorzi says big score ‘will come when it’s supposed to’

The second Test between hosts, the West Indies, and the Proteas gets under way in Guyana on Thursday.

Tony de Zorzi in action during the Proteas’ first Test against the West Indies. Picture: Gallo Images

Proteas opening batter Tony de Zorzi says he is feeling “good” and happy with his form ahead of the second Test between the South Africans and West Indies, starting in Guyana on Thursday.

De Zorzi, who has played in just five Tests and scored 268 runs at an average of 29.77, enjoyed a fruitful first Test in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, last week, scoring 78 and 45 in the weather-affected drawn match.

The 26-year-old is set to open the batting again on Thursday, alongside Aiden Markram, in what should be an unchanged team from the one that did duty at the Queen’s Park Oval last week.

First Test century

Asked how he felt about his two knocks on a tricky surface in Port of Spain, De Zorzi said: “My performance was good. Both times I played with decent intent. And in the second innings, my innings with that of Aiden (who scored 38) allowed Tristan (Stubbs) to come in and express himself.”

Stubbs hit a quick-fire 68 off 50 balls to help the Proteas into a position where they could declare their innings closed and set the West Indies a target to chase. Bad weather though prevented the match from getting a winner.

But, having made good starts in both innings’, De Zorzi also felt he should have gone on to score more runs. “I should have kicked on, but I’m happy with my contribution,” he said.

The stylish opener added he was hopeful his first Test century wasn’t too far away.

“It will come when it’s supposed to, I’m comfortable with my game right now.”

Stubbs praise

Regarding Stubbs batting at number three in the order, a position where coach Shukri Conrad feels the attacking batter has a bright future, De Zorzi agreed with his coach.

“Tristan is one of the most talented guys I’ve played with, and I have no doubt he’ll be right. He’s one of those guys who can play all the formats, he’s a real talent.

“I think that second innings knock would have given him some relief, given him the feeling that he belongs in this format. It will be exciting going forward to see what he does. He’s got a solid technique, and as he gets older, he’ll be more comfortable. He’s going to fly.”

Looking ahead to the second Test, De Zorzi said it would be another “patience game” with conditions likely to be slow, as they were last week in Port of Spain.