Big runs on the cards for crunch clash between SA and India, says Breetzke

Both previous ODI matches in the series have seen the teams racking up more than 600 runs between them.

In-form batter Matthew Breetzke is expecting another high-scoring match in the ODI series decider between South Africa and India in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (10am start).

In the first game earlier this week, the Proteas fell 17 runs short chasing 350 to win, and in the second fixture they chased down their 359-run target with four balls to spare.

“I think it will probably be on par with that amount of runs (in the third and final match),” Breetzke, who hit half-centuries in the last two games, said on Friday.

“The wickets have been good batting wickets, so I’m expecting a lot of runs from both teams.”

Damp conditions

Breetzke said the SA team would need to reassess their approach if they lost the toss, after sending the hosts in to bat in the first two games.

He admitted they had been assisted by damp conditions in the previous matches, and they expected similar conditions in Visakhapatnam.

“It’s going to be interesting. I think we’ve seen that the dew has played a big part, and obviously it’s been to our advantage batting second… so if we have to bat first I’m sure we’ll chat about that,” Breetzke said.

“We have a couple of meetings today and we’ll see what the best way is to go about it, but the dew has definitely played a role.”

Injury concerns

After leaving the field with injuries in the second ODI in Raipur on Wednesday, it remained unclear whether seam bowler Nandre Burger and middle-order batter Tony de Zorzi would be available for the series decider.

Proteas team management confirmed they would both be sent for scans on Friday before decisions would be made on whether either of them could play in the crunch clash.