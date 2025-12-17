Bowlers need to ‘sharpen up’ says Proteas veteran Van Niekerk

Ireland racked up 301 runs against the SA team in the second ODI - their biggest innings total against higher-ranked opposition.

While the Proteas delivered again with the bat, the struggles the hosts faced in sealing the game against a fighting Ireland team on Tuesday showed that the national women’s side need to improve with the ball, according to veteran all-rounder Dané van Niekerk.

Top-order batters Laura Wolvaardt and Suné Luus both hit centuries in the second one-day international (ODI) in Gqeberha, guiding the Proteas to 375/6 – the SA team’s highest innings score in the 50-over format.

Van Niekerk then added a quickfire 88 runs, building on the foundation and playing a key role in the 74-run victory.

However, while the Proteas took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, Ireland racked up 301 runs in response, giving the home side a bit of a scare.

Though Van Niekerk had not been given the ball since making her return to the national team for the home tour against Ireland, the experienced player was a useful spinner for most of her international career, and she felt the current crop of Proteas bowlers needed to pull up their socks.

“I think we need to sharpen up the bowling,” Van Niekerk said.

“Yes we are short of our senior bowlers (with some younger players being given an opportunity) but I just think it was disappointing on both sides of the wicket – short, full – Wolvie (captain Wolvaardt) couldn’t quite set the field for the bowlers and it makes it hard.”

Good advert for the women’s game

Nonetheless, Van Niekerk felt the gutsy fight produced by Ireland was good for the women’s game as they ensured a high-scoring match.

Despite falling short of their target, Orla Prendergast contributed 97 runs and Amy Hunter made 64 as the tourists progressed beyond 300 in an ODI innings for the first time against a higher-ranked team

They were ultimately bowled out by the Proteas attack in the 48th over of their chase, but the Irish side made a game of it.

“Predengast batted out of her boots, with Amy Hunter there,” Van Niekerk said.

“It was good cricket on display, with 680-odd runs (between both sides). It’s a good ad for women’s cricket, and the crowd was fantastic as well.

“The third and final ODI between SA and Ireland, which will be a dead rubber clash, will be held at the Wanderers on Friday (1pm start).