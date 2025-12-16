Cricket

Record total carries Proteas women to ODI series victory over Ireland

South Africa's batters compiled 375/6, racking up the national team's highest ODI innings total.

Laura Wolvaardt

Captain Laura Wolvaardt top-scored for the Proteas in their ODI clash against Ireland in Gqeberha. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Centuries from Laura Wolvaardt and Suné Luus laid the foundation on Tuesday as the Proteas women defeated a fighting Ireland team by 74 runs to wrap up a series victory in the second one-day international (ODI) in Gqeberha.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, captain Wolvaardt bashed 124 runs off 111 balls at the top of the order, sharing a 179-run partnership for the third wicket with Luus, who hit 114 off 113 deliveries.

And while they were both ultimately removed, experienced middle-order batter Dané van Niekerk added a quickfire 88 off 47 in an innings which featured 13 fours and three sixes.

Seamer Jane Maguire was the best of the Irish bowlers, taking 3/75 and removing both Wolvaardt and Van Niekerk.

The dominant hosts took full control, however, reaching 375/6 to rack up the SA team’s highest total in a women’s ODI match, surpassing the previous Proteas record of 337/5 achieved against Ireland in Potchefstroom in 2017.

Ireland innings

In response, chasing 376 to win, Ireland produced a gutsy performance led by Orla Prendergast who contributed 97 runs off 86 balls.

But they fell short as the Proteas attack combined well to hold them off, bowling out the tourists for 301 runs in the 48th over of their innings.

Seam bowler Leah Jones took 3/48 on her international debut, while Miané Smit grabbed 2/40 and Nondumiso Shangase returned 2/52.

The third and final ODI between SA and Ireland, a dead rubber clash with the home side holding an unassailable 2-0 lead, will be held at the Wanderers on Friday.

Read more on these topics

Proteas women's team

