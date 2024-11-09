‘Not far off’: Coetzee confident Proteas can hit back against India

South Africa are hoping to level the series in the second match in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Members of the Proteas team during the first T20 match against India in Durban on Friday. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

He admitted they were outplayed, but Proteas fast bowler Gerald Coetzee did not believe the scoreline was a true reflection of the SA team’s performance in their crushing defeat to India in the first of four T20 Internationals in Durban on Friday night.

Batting first, India were anchored by opener Sanju Samson who hit 107 runs, as they reached 202/8 in their 20 overs.

In response, South Africa were bowled out for 141 in the 18th over as India secured a 61-run victory.

Coetzee made an explosive comeback, taking three wickets with the ball and contributing 23 runs with the bat in his first international match in nearly six months, after returning from injury.

He did not receive enough support, however, as India took the game away from the hosts, and Coetzee admitted they could have put up more of a fight, especially with the bat.

“I think they put on a good score but I don’t think it was out of reach,” said Coetzee.

“We had some good starts with the bat and just couldn’t convert, and I think that’s something to look into for the next game, but I think the boys know that. They’ve played long enough to know that we need to kick on.”

Looking ahead

The Proteas would need to reassess, according to Coetzee, as they prepared to face the new-look India team in the second match of their series in Gqeberha on Sunday (4pm start).

“A few things went wrong but I think a lot of things also went right. We’ll have to analyse this game but I don’t think we were far off in terms of skill,” he said.

“Sanju (Samson) batted well but if you look at other things, I think we bowled pretty well. We’ll have to do our homework (ahead of the next match) but the batters had good starts. They just need to convert.”