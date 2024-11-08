Proteas thumped by India in first T20 clash

India won by 61 runs in the first of four matches in the series.

Gerald Coetzee took three wickets with the ball and made 23 runs with the bat in the first of four T20 Internationals between South Africa and India. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Turning out against the global champions for the first time since they were edged in their memorable battle in the T20 World Cup final earlier this year, the Proteas stumbled again on Friday as they were completely demolished by India in the first of four T20 Internationals in Durban.

Sent in to bat at Kingsmead, India were anchored by opener Sanju Samson, who hit his second career T20 International century, carrying his team to a formidable total of 202/8 and ultimately taking the game away from the hosts, who were handed a convincing 61-run defeat with 13 balls to spare.

We will bounce back on Sunday in Gqeberha!#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/wjxANpqZy8 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 8, 2024

Samson raced to 107 off just 50 balls, at a strike rate of 214, in an innings which featured seven fours and 10 sixes. In the process he became the sixth fastest Indian player to reach a T20 international century, racking up triple figures off just 47 deliveries.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee did well to spearhead the Proteas attack, taking 3/37 from his four overs, but Samson ran rampant in a memorable knock which forced the home side into taking risks which did not come off.

Proteas innings

In response, chasing 203 runs to win, South Africa’s batting line-up struggled from the start and they were unable to build any real momentum.

Needing to play with aggression, a few players got off to starts, but the Proteas batters failed to convert their efforts into big scores in an attempt to subdue their runaway opponents.

Opening batter Ryan Rickelton made 21 runs and Heinrich Klaasen contributed 25, but the Proteas’ big hitters were unable to hold themselves together as they crumbled in a tough run chase.

Facing a seemingly insurmountable task, Coetzee tried to keep the tail wagging by digging deep with a 23-run knock down the order. His efforts were futile, however, as he did not have enough support, and the SA team were bowled out for 141 in the 18th over.

South Africa will face India in the second of four matches in their T20 International series in Gqeberha on Sunday, starting at 4pm, followed by fixtures in Centurion and Johannesburg next week.