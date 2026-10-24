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Confirmed: Nortjé out of third Test against Aussies … who’ll step in?

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

24 October 2026

10:34 am

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The selectors have a number of options, with fast bowlers, spinners and all-rounders in the larger squad.

Anrich Nortjé

Anrich Nortjé of South Africa with strength and conditioning coach Runeshan Moodley on day four of the Test in Gqeberha. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

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Fast bowler Anrich Nortjé has been ruled out of the third Test against Australia, starting in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The series is locked at 1-1 after Australia won the first Test in Durban and the Proteas won the second Test in Gqeberha.

Nortjé picked up a mild groin injury in the early stages of the match at St George’s Park, cutting short his involvement in the match.

No replacement has been called in his place.

Coach Shukri Conrad will now consider their options for the third Test, once they have seen the wicket at Newlands and have an idea of what the weather will do in the coming days.

Gerald Coetzee is an almost like-for-like replacement, but all-rounder Corbin Bosch is also an option.

Dane Paterson would also come into the reckoning, seeing the match is on his home ground, while Conrad and Co could opt for a further spinning option and recall Keshav Maharaj, who didn’t play in the second Test.

Senuran Muthusamy is also in the squad for the third Test.

The batters who featured in Gqeberha are all likely to again play in the third Test.

The Proteas have a rest day on Saturday and return to training on Sunday.

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Squad for Third Test

Temba Bavuma (capt), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne

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