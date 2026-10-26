Be more like Bavuma, says Rickelton ahead of series decider in Cape Town

The SA captain scored a career-best 179 in the second Test, showing that patience and discipline are key to batting for a long period.

Ryan Rickelton says the Proteas batters simply have to follow the disciplined example set by their captain Temba Bavuma if they are to score big in the upcoming third Test against Australia, starting in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The Test series is locked at 1-1 after Australia comfortably won the first Test in Durban, while the South Africans hit back with an equally big win in the second Test in Gqeberha late last week.

Bavuma was the big star of the second Test, scoring a career-best 179 in the Proteas’ only knock. It helped South Africa win by an innings and 31 runs.

Marco Jansen got 85 and Simon Harmer 82, while in the first Test in Durban Aiden Markram scored 75 in the Proteas’ second innings. There have been a few scores in the 40s for David Bedingham and a few smaller contributions, but nothing like Bavuma’s score.

Also, said Rickelton, the South Africans could take a lot from the first Test innings’ of Australian Matt Renshaw, who managed scores of 190 and 82.

Tight and disciplined

“There’s two guys who’ve kicked on in the series … Renshaw and Temba,” said Rickelton on Sunday.

“The importance of Temba’s innings [in Gqeberha] shows it can be done, even against a good attack.

“The biggest thing is how he stuck to his game plane for a long time. For both teams, guys have been getting out in the 30s and 40s, just when you start getting a little comfortable, you start making plays, and then branch out of the plan …

“Watching Temba’s innings and Renshaw in Durban … you just have to stick to the plan, for a full 200, 300 balls. That’s the biggest thing to take away.

“These guys showed you have to be disciplined, be tight, and stick to the plan. There’s been a few of us guilty of not doing that. If we can bat like Temba and Renshaw then the big scores will come.”

In the second Test, Bavuma batted for 552 minutes and faced 334 balls.

Familiar ground

Rickelton, who opened the batting in the first Test, but moved down the order for the second Test last week, said he was excited about playing at Newlands.

“It definitely helps going to a venue where you know you’ve done well in the past,” said the wicket-keeper.

“Gqeberha has always been a challenging ground for me, so to come to a ground that’s familiar to me, in red and white ball cricket, where I’ve had success in the past, is quite comforting.”

The Proteas confirmed at the weekend that Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the third Test with a mild groin niggle. It is expected that one of Gerald Coetzee, Corbin Bosch, Dane Paterson, Senuran Muthusamy or Keshav Maharaj will come into the side in his place.