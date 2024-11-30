South Africa end fightback from Sri Lanka to win first Test in Durban

Marco Jansen secured his first 10-wicket haul, returning match figures of 11/86.

Members of the SA team celebrating a wicket during the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Saturday. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Though the tourists put up a gutsy fight on day four, the Proteas coasted to a 233-run victory over Sri Lanka with more than a day to spare in the opening Test in Durban on Saturday.

Resuming their second innings at 103/5 in the morning session, still needing 413 runs to win with only five wickets in hand, Sri Lanka’s batters dug deep.

Facing a seemingly insurmountable task, the tourists took advantage of a depleted bowling line-up in the absence of all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (who was unable to bowl due to a broken finger) as they stuck their heels in at the crease.

Top-order batter Dinesh Chandimal and captain Dhananjaya de Silva shared 95 runs for the sixth wicket, carrying their team for most of the first session before the skipper was removed by spin bowler Keshav Maharaj for 59 runs.

Chandimal went on to make 83 runs off 174 balls, while Kusal Mendis added 48 runs down the order.

Despite their attempt to hang on, however, the visiting team ultimately fell short as they were bowled out for 282 midway through the afternoon session.

Jansen and Bavuma shine

Producing a dominant all-round effort over the four days, the Proteas were led by captain Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs, who both scored centuries in their second innings, as well as all-rounder Marco Jansen, who returned career-best match figures of 11/86.

Jansen wrapped up a 10-wicket haul in a first-class match for the first time, while Bavuma preceded his ton with a half-century (70) in his team’s first innings, as they stood out among their peers.

The second and final Test between SA and Sri Lanka will start in Gqeberha on Thursday.