NGO to haul Cricket SA to court over David Teeger saga

Teeger landed in hot water following his comments at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards Ceremony

David Teeger was stripped as captain of the Proteas U-19 cricket team. Photo: X/@OldEdsJhb

Human rights NGO Citizens for Integrity has challenged Cricket South Africa (CSA) over its decision to strip 18-year-old David Teeger of his captaincy at the U19 Cricket World Cup.

CSA initially named Teeger as captain but removed him ahead of the U-19 Cricket World Cup after his comments on the conflict in Gaza.

In papers filed at the Gauteng Division of the High Court recently, Citizens for Integrity allege that CSA’s ‘security concerns’ after Teeger’s comments were unlawful, unconstitutional, and irrational. It said CSA failed to consult with its security advisors before making a decision.

‘Politically motivated’

Daniel Witz, attorney for Citizens for Integrity claimed CSA’s decision to strip Teeger of the captaincy of the Proteas U19 cricket team “was politically motivated, under the pretence of a fabricated security threat.”

Witz claims that CSA has “failed to explain why a security threat was posed only if Teeger remained captain, but not if he remained a team member.”

“Additionally, CSA did not outline any measures to protect Teeger and the team if such a threat truly existed. As the hosts and organizers of the tournament, CSA had an obligation to ensure the safety of their players, yet they failed to act appropriately.”

The Citizen has contacted CSA for a response. The cricketing body’s comments will be added once received.

‘Young soldiers in Israel’

Teeger hit the headlines late last year after receiving the “Rising Star” award at the ABSA Jewish Achiever Awards in Johannesburg.

“Yes, I’ve been [given] this award, and, yes, I’m now the Rising Star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel,” Teeger told the SA Jewish Report on receiving his accolade in October.

A Cricket South Africa investigation, led by attorney Wim Trengove, cleared Teeger of wrongdoing in December and he was reinstated.

However, several rights organisations and cricket clubs condemned Teeger’s comments as “insensitive, unacceptable and in contradiction of government official position about the state of Israel”.

