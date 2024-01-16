Like all public figures, David Teeger’s statements not free from consequences

The right we have to free speech cannot be misconstrued as freedom from consequence, and the more prominent a person is as a public figure, the more consequences they face. In this day and age, with global communication dominated by social media, if you don't want a backlash, then it's best not to say too much about controversial issues. And if you're privileged enough to garner some fame, it's better to say nothing at all. Much has been said about David Teeger being stripped of the national junior cricket team's captaincy ahead of the upcoming U-19 World Cup to be held…

The right we have to free speech cannot be misconstrued as freedom from consequence, and the more prominent a person is as a public figure, the more consequences they face.

In this day and age, with global communication dominated by social media, if you don’t want a backlash, then it’s best not to say too much about controversial issues. And if you’re privileged enough to garner some fame, it’s better to say nothing at all.

Much has been said about David Teeger being stripped of the national junior cricket team’s captaincy ahead of the upcoming U-19 World Cup to be held in South Africa.

After voicing his support for Israeli soldiers, Teeger faced an inquiry which ultimately found he had not breached Cricket South Africa’s code of conduct.

Last week, however, it was announced that Teeger would no longer lead the national U-19 team, and though he retained his place in the squad, the decision resulted in a public and political outcry.

Battle lines

Of course it did. The subject matter is extremely sensitive, and regardless of which side you choose to support in a war, there will be supporters and detractors.

And with South Africa having opened a case of alleged genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice, the sensitivity of this divisive issue has been compounded even further.

There are some questions that have been raised around the decision to strip Teeger of the captaincy.

It is strange that CSA isn’t concerned about security threats by keeping him in the squad, but has suggested if he leads the side all hell might break loose.

It also remains unclear what potential threats have been made ahead of the U-19 World Cup, or whether CSA used possible peaceful protests outside the stadiums as a smokescreen to show solidarity with the government during the ongoing court case in The Hague.

International ambassador

However, regardless of whether Teeger’s comments were right or wrong, like all athletes competing at international level, it’s important he understands the impact of his statements.

When they step off the field of play, sports stars are still ambassadors for our country, and if they’re going to share their views on sensitive topics they must expect a potential backlash. And if they don’t want politics affecting their careers, they need to tread lightly.

We all have the right to freedom of speech. None of us has the right to freedom from consequence.