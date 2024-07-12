Daily news update: Zuma’s U-turn on Zwane | Numsa calls off strike at Ford | Cricket SA taken to court
In today’s news, MK party leader Jacob Zuma has not accepted the resignation of secretary-general Arthur Zwane, Numsa has called off a strike at Ford SA after an agreement was reached that each worker will receive R20 000, and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says there is gross inequality in the health sector.
Also, singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede believes musicians and artists should sue the government for their Covid funding being divulged, and Lieutenant Colonel Camelia Grobler is a Mrs South Africa top 30 finalist.
In sport, human rights NGO Citizens for Integrity has filed court papers challenging Cricket South Africa’s decision to strip David Teeger of his U-19 captaincy as being unlawful, unconstitutional, and irrational, and former Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has landed the head coaching position at Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.
News today: 12 July 2024
MK party: Zuma makes U-turn on Arthur Zwane’s resignation
The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has confirmed its leader Jacob Zuma has decided not to accept the resignation of secretary-general Arthur Zwane.
Zwane resigned with immediate effect earlier this month after apparently being pushed out of his position by Zuma. In his letter to Zuma, Zwane said he was overwhelmed by work.
‘A victory for workers’ – Numsa’s Irvin Jim as Ford strike called off
Following a week of Numsa members downing tools at Ford South Africa (Ford SA), the union announced that it had negotiated the return of its members to work.
“This is a victory for workers! As a union, we believe that the working class must benefit from the profits that are generated because workers create wealth. It would not have been possible if our members had not been united in their demands,” said Numsa general secretary, Irvin Jim, in a statement on Thursday evening.
SA health system favours the rich, says Motsoaledi on NHI
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the government can no longer “sustain” the gross inequality in the health sector, which he says favours the rich.
Motsoaledi presented his department’s budget in parliament on Thursday.
Department was an ‘ATM for the corrupt’: Kunene concerned about artists’ names being used in fraudulent activities
Patriotic Alliance (PA) Deputy President Kenny Kunene says Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) Gayton McKenzie should investigate individuals who received money unduly from the department.
On Wednesday, McKenzie released a list of more than 3 000 people who had benefited from the department’s Covid-19 relief scheme.
Ongoing storms keep Cape Winelands and Overberg schools closed on Friday
Heavy rainfall and flooding in the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts have damaged school properties and transport routes.
As a result, the Western Cape Department of Education announced its decision to keep schools closed in the districts on Friday.
‘Sue this department’ – Zandie Khumalo criticises Covid-19 beneficiary list publication
Minister Gayton McKenzie’s recent disclosure of the Covid-19 relief beneficiaries list, which included celebrities like singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede among others, has sparked mixed reactions.
Earlier this week, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture released a list of its Covid-19 beneficiaries, noting how it paid more than R72 million to 3,962 artists during 2020-2021.
SANDF’s Lieutenant Colonel Camelia Grobler makes top 30 of Mrs SA
The momentous night Lieutenant Colonel Camelia Grobler has been working towards all year has finally come.
The 2024 Mrs South Africa Top 30 finalists have been chosen, with Grobler receiving her sash under the bright lights of the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace this past weekend.
NGO to haul Cricket SA to court over David Teeger saga
Human rights NGO Citizens for Integrity has challenged Cricket South Africa (CSA) over its decision to strip 18-year-old David Teeger of his captaincy at the U19 Cricket World Cup.
CSA initially named Teeger as captain but removed him ahead of the U-19 Cricket World Cup after his comments on the conflict in Gaza.
Wydad confirm the appointment of Mokwena
Rulani Mokwena has landed the head coaching position at Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca a week after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns. Mokwena and Sundowns agreed to go their separate ways following a return of only the DStv Premiership championship and African Football League (AFL) crown last season.
Although Mokwena failed to add a second Caf Champions League title to Sundowns’ cabinet, his star rose on the continent. Wydad has wasted no time in bringing in the highly-rated tactician on board.
