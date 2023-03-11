CSA name 20 players in Proteas men’s contracted group

Sports Reporter

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have named 20 players in their Proteas men’s contracted squad for the 2023/24 season, starting from 1 May.

Over the next 12 months, the Proteas are set to face Australia at home ahead of the 50-overs Cricket World Cup in India. South Africa will then host India in December and January for a bilateral tour before finishing the season with an away tour to New Zealand.

New players

The total number of national contracts has increased from 16 to 20, with Warriors players Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs, Lions players Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton all being awarded contracts for the first time.

Heinrich Klaasen earned a contract upgrade during the course of the past season and has been retained for the upcoming season, while Wayne Parnell makes his return to the contracted squad.

Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki commented: “We are really excited by the mix of experienced and younger players that have been contracted this season as we continue to build a world-class outfit under the leadership of red and white-ball head coaches Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter.”

‘Wider pool’

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe added: “The number of contracted players has increased from 16 to 20 this season to ensure that we have a wider pool of white-ball specialists and Test players.

“We look forward to seeing them compete at the highest level in what is an important next 12 months for the limited-overs and Test sides, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup taking place later this year as well as the start of the new World Test Championship cycle.”

Proteas men’s contracted squad

Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen