Ramathuba faces R90 billion accountability moment

Opposition parties demand clear timelines on jobs, crime and stalled economic zones ahead of Ramathuba's address.

It is expectations galore when Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba delivers her state of the province address (Sopa) in Polokwane today.

Opposition parties and citizens are expecting a lot from the provincial government, whose annual budget for 2025-26 financial year is just below R90 billion.

Addressing the media in Polokwane on Tuesday, speaker of the Limpopo provincial legislature Makoma Makhurupetje said the Sopa is a cornerstone of the democratic calender.

EFF expected Sopa to move beyond empty slogans

“This address sets the tone for governance and oversight for the year ahead,” said Makhurupetje.

EFF provincial chair Lawrence Mapoulo said they expected Ramathuba’s Sopa to move beyond empty slogans and repeated promises that have characterised previous addresses.

“Unemployment in Limpopo continues to rise, specifically among youth, while nepotism and cadre deployment remain entrenched within government institutions,” he said.

ALSO READ: Seshego residents warned to avoid discoloured water

“Instead of prioritising competence and service delivery, opportunities are often given to allies.”

Mapoulo said his party also expected Ramathuba to outline clear timelines and accountability for the Musina/Makhado and Fetakgomo/Tubatse special economic zones.

He said the two zones have been repeatedly presented as catalysts for economic transformation in Limpopo.

Catalysts for economic transformation

“Despite numerous funding efforts, the projects remained stagnant and the six-point plan that was promised has not been fully implemented,” he said.

“The people of Limpopo deserve a government that delivers clean water, reliable electricity supply, safe and drivable roads, dignified housing, quality health care and meaningful economic opportunities.”

DA provincial chair Lindy Wilson said crime was fast becoming a problem in the province.

ALSO READ: Relief for Limpopo residents after floods

“Our towns and cities are without street lights. Overgrown grass in parks and illegal hawkers are compounding the problem, thus creating a spike in crime, house break-ins, drugs and copper theft,” she said.

“The premier must put police under pressure to ensure more visibility and support for community safety forums.”

The Bolsheviks party is concerned about the sorry state of health infrastructure in Limpopo, especially in rural Sekhukhune district.

Clinics and hospitals collapsing through neglect

Party’s general secretary and founder Seun Mogotji said buildings in the province’s clinics and hospitals were collapsing through neglect.

“These facilities are surrounded by overgrown grass which is attracting snakes and other dangerous animals. We want action and not empty promises,” said Mogotji.