7 Jun 2024

07:45 am

WATCH: American ‘teaches’ Dale Steyn how to bowl

His 'coach' isn't too pleased after he bowls a full toss.

Dale Steyn

Fast bowling icon Dale Steyn is part of the commentary team at the T20 World Cup. Picture: Gareth Copley/ICC/Getty Images

Former Proteas star Dale Steyn has gone viral on social media after a hilarious video was shared of the iconic speedster being taught how to bowl.

On the sidelines of the T20 World Cup in the United States, where 40-year-old Steyn is working as a commentator, he popped into a temporary net which had been set up to give American people a chance to try bowling at open stumps.

In the video, before he delivers his first ball, Steyn is coached on how to bowl by an American man who doesn’t recognise him. He is told to keep his arm straight.

Steyn pitches two easy deliveries, the first of which earns him credit.

“Very good,” says his ‘coach’.

With his second delivery, Steyn bowls a full toss, and though he hits the stumps, his mentor isn’t quite as happy.

“It should have bounced before it hit the ground,” he says.

Proteas legend

Steyn, who retired in 2019, played 265 matches for the Proteas in all formats during his 16-year international career.

He is widely recognised as one of South Africa’s best ever fast bowlers.

South Africa will play their second match of the T20 World Cup against the Netherlands in New York on Saturday.

The tournament is being co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States.

Dale Steyn T20 World Cup

