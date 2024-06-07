Bringing T20 Cricket to the US: A stroke of genius

Taking T20 Cricket to the US is a brilliant move, tapping into a massive, untapped market. But pitch quality is crucial.

Great idea: coming up with the inspired plan to take the T20 Cricket World Cup to the United States, the co-hosts with the West Indies.

Poor idea: not making sure the pitches they will be playing on are of world-class standards.

Taking the electrifying T20 format of cricket to the “land of the free” is a masterstroke when you think of the massive, untapped market it can unlock. Growing a sport should be first – and foremost – on all sport administrators’ minds.

However, when one of the fundamentals of the game – playing on a fair, true pitch – becomes a passing thought, then you’re in for trouble.

The United States have two host venues: in New York and Dallas. The Dallas venue – the Grand Prairie Stadium – has been a hit as it was a baseball park from 2008 to 2020, before made into a cricket ground for the first Major League Cricket.

The New York venue in Nassau not so much, after construction only started at the start of the year.

The pitches were developed in Adelaide and then transferred to New York via Florida, but they seem to have not had enough time to settle, while the outfield is spongy and not conducive to strokeplay. The venue is impressive; the surface, not so much.

The ground has hosted two matches. South Africa, who play three of their four pool games here, this week restricted Sri Lanka to just 77, but had to dig deep to chase down the runs at the venue.

On Wednesday, Ireland could just manage 96 and while India won with eight wickets in hand with more than seven overs remaining, two of their key batsmen took hits.

The venue also plays host to the Proteas match against Bangladesh tomorrow night and the showstopper between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

While we are not against bowlers finally having their way in a batsmen-friendly format, dangerous pitches are a no-no.