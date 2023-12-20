De Zorzi ’emotional’ after racking up his maiden international century

The opening batter stole the spotlight in the second ODI between SA and India.

Following a breakthrough performance on Tuesday night, top-order batter Tony de Zorzi said he was relieved to have taken a big step forward in his attempt to secure a more permanent place in the national team.

De Zorzi carried his bat in the second ODI against India in Gqeberha, guiding the Proteas to an eight-wicket victory as they levelled the three-match series with one game to play.

What A Moment for Tony 💯 https://t.co/v3U7Ix7aGS — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 19, 2023

Competing in only his fourth ODI, the 26-year-old player racked up his maiden international century with an unbeaten 119 runs.

While fellow rookie Nandre Burger took three wickets to help contain India, restricting the tourists to a total of 211 after they were sent in to bat, it was the opener who ultimately stole the show, receiving the man-of-the-match award.

Grabbing his chance

De Zorzi said he was grateful to Proteas head coach Rob Walter for giving him a chance against the world’s top-ranked side.

Though he was dismissed for 28 in the first ODI at the Wanderers last week, and he wasn’t looking too far ahead, he was pleased to stand up and deliver in Gqeberha.

“Rob has given me two opportunities against India, and it has been up to me to take them,” he said.

“There’s no need to have too many conversations about the future right now. I’m just kind of going with it.”

Celebrating his ton in front of a lively crowd, which included the resident brass band at St George’s Park, was an emotional moment, Zorzi admitted.

“It’s a different feeling, taking your helmet off and having people sing your name, and you’re looking at the SA players’ box which is something you never thought you would do.

“So it’s special. I wasn’t going to tear up but I was very excited and there was a full flood of emotions.”

Series decider

After India raced to an eight-wicket victory in the opening match of the series, Zorzi said it was difficult to pinpoint the reasons for such contrasting performances being produced by both sides.

He felt, however, that it had set up what could be a thrilling encounter in the third and final ODI in Paarl today.

“We are a really good team but good teams can have one or two bad performances. I think that’s part of the game,” he said.

“I’m new, but our team is quite resilient and the conversations are always positive, and I think the guys were confident we would be able to get back in our stride (after losing at the Wanderers).

“I can’t give you a reason why there can be such polarising performances from both teams, but I think it also shows that both sides are high quality teams.”

After today’s series decider in Paarl, starting at 1pm, the first of two Tests between SA and India will be played in Centurion next week.