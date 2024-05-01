‘I trust quality of players’: Walter defends World Cup squad selections

"I'm definitely not a betting man. I never have been," Walter said.

While pace bowler Anrich Nortje and all-rounder Marco Jansen have not been able to show form in recent weeks, Proteas coach Rob Walter has defended their selections for next month’s T20 World Cup.

One of the quickest bowlers in the world, Nortje has struggled to hit his straps after returning from a long-term back injury. He has taken just six wickets in seven games for Delhi Capitals during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, at an average of 42.00 and an economy rate of 13.36.

Jansen, meanwhile, hasn’t had a chance to prove himself after playing only one game in the last seven weeks for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

All-rounder Marco Jansen in action for the Warriors during a CSA T20 Challenge match in March. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

“I’m definitely not a betting man. I never have been. I just trust the quality of the players,” Walter said after unveiling the 15-man Proteas squad on Tuesday for the T20 showpiece in the United States and West Indies.

“Anrich has got another month before that World Cup starts, so I have no doubt he’ll hit his straps. It’s good to see that his speed is up, and along with playing and more time training, he’ll start to get his feel back.

“And Marco is the same. We are in touch with these guys continuously, just ensuring that they’re putting in the work. They understand the turnaround is short (between the IPL and the World Cup) and that they need to be ready when the time comes.”

Fringe choices

Other names that may have raised eyebrows in the squad list included seam bowler Ottniel Baartman and batter Ryan Rickelton, who were rewarded for their long-term consistency, while those who missed out included in-form batters Rassie van der Dussen and Matthew Breetzke, as well as experienced player Faf du Plessis.

Walter backed his decisions, however, pointing out that many factors needed to be taken into account.

“Obviously there’s various criteria that go into selecting squads,” he said.

“Performances over the last year, historical performances a bit further back, the make-up of squads, potential conditions that we are going to play in, and the balance of the squad are all factors. Then there’s also the good old-fashioned coach’s gut feeling about a pick along the way.”