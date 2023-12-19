De Zorzi ton guides Proteas to comfortable victory over India

The 26-year-old opener carried his bat, making an unbeaten 119-run contribution.

Tony de Zorzi plays a shot on his way to his maiden ODI century against India in Gqeberha. Picture: Deryck Foster/AFP

Proteas rookies Tony de Zorzi and Nandre Burger stole the show in Gqeberha on Tuesday, guiding the national team to an eight-wicket victory over India, as the hosts drew level at 1-1 with a game to play in their three-match ODI series.

Set a target of 212 to win, South Africa were anchored by a solid opening partnership between De Zorzi and Reeza Hendricks.

The duo shared 130 runs for the first wicket before Hendricks sliced a delivery from Arshdeep Singh to Mukesh Kumar at fine leg for 52 runs. He faced 82 balls and hit seven boundaries for his seventh ODI half-century.

De Zorzi was then joined by Rassie van der Dussen as they combined in a 76-run second-wicket partnership that carried their team to a comfortable victory with 45 balls to spare.

Playing only his fourth ODI, De Zorzi bashed his maiden international century, making an unbeaten 119 off 122 deliveries in an innings which included nine fours and six sixes.

Van der Dussen, who failed to find a bid at the Indian Premier League auction earlier in the day, shrugged off that snub by knocking a well-controlled 36 runs. Though he fell with six runs still required for the win, Van der Dussen did enough to ensure the Proteas crossed the line without any hiccups.

It was the SA squad’s first victory over India in the last five one-day fixtures between the two sides, as they hit back with a clinical victory after being crushed in their series opener at the Wanderers over the weekend.

India innings

Earlier on Tuesday, after being sent in to bat, India were bowled out for 211 runs in the 47th over of their innings.

Opening batter Sai Sudharsan and captain KL Rahul both hit half-centuries, forming the foundation of the touring team’s innings.

India struggled to build partnerships, however, as they were well contained by the Proteas attack.

Frontline fast bowler Burger was particularly impressive, returning 3/30 from his 10 overs in only the second ODI of his career, as he led the charge by keeping the pressure on India’s top order.

Beuran Hendricks, a late reinforcement in the Proteas squad after seam bowler Ottniel Baartman and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo were both sent home injured, did well to help dismantle the lower order, along with spinner Keshav Maharaj. Hendricks took 2/34 and Maharaj claimed 2/51.

The third and final ODI between SA and India will be held in Paarl tomorrow, with the winning team taking the honours in the 50-over format after the sides played to a 1-1 draw in last week’s T20 series.