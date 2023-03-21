De Zorzi to lead SA Invitation side against Netherlands

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Western Province batter Tony de Zorzi will lead the SA Invitational team in a 50-over match against the Netherlands next week Tuesday.

The match will serve as a warm-up game for the Netherlands team, who take on the Proteas in two One Day International fixtures on 31 March and 2 April.

The Proteas have to win both those ODIs to qualify directly for the Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

Rising stars

The Invitation side’s match against the visitors will be played at the Tuks Oval in Pretoria.

The team also includes North West Dragons all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy and Warriors wicket-keeper Sinethemba Qeshile.

SA20 stars and some of South Africa’s most exciting young talents in Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, Jordan Hermann, Eathan Bosch and Evan Jones will also be in action for the Invitation side.

The last time the Proteas and the Netherlands met in a limited overs game, the Netherlands beat the South African side to knock them out of the T20 World Cup in Australia in November last year.

CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for these players to show what they can do against an international team. The exposure on its own will be great for the group.”

High Performance Manager Vincent Barnes added: “We are also looking to grow our players base among all our national teams and this is a chance for the uncapped players in the squad to get a feel of what is like to play at the next level.

“The squad itself is a mix of experience and youth; players that have done well in domestic cricket over the past season. We look forward to seeing how they do against the Netherlands.”

The fixture is an unofficial List A match and will start at 10am.

SA Invitational XI squad against Netherlands

Tony de Zorzi (capt), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Ottniel Baartman, Jordan Hermann, Evan Jones, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wihan Lubbe, Senuran Muthusamy, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesego Senokwane