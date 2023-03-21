Proteas dismiss Windies for 260 runs in third ODI

Wesley Botton

South Africa will be chasing 261 to win the third and final one-day international (ODI) against West Indies in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, in their attempt to level the series.

Opening batter Brandon King kept the West Indies top order together, making 72 runs off as many balls after the tourists were sent in to bat.

ALSO READ: Markram opts to bowl after replacing injured Proteas captain Bavuma

King didn’t receive a great deal of support, however, and he eventually fell in the 22nd over when he was bowled by Proteas paceman Lungi Ngidi.

Nicholas Pooran (39) and Jason Holder (36) then carried the middle and lower orders before the Windies were bowled out for 260 in the 49th over.

Proteas attack

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen (2/46), spinner Bjorn Fortuin (2/46) and paceman Gerald Coetzee (2/53) took two wickets each to lead the Proteas attack.

South Africa must win the game to draw the three-match series.