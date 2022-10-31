Dewald Brevis smashes records on way to third highest ever T20 score

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Rising South Africa cricket star Dewald Brevis was at his brilliant best on Monday in the local T20 competition, smashing the joint-third highest score of all time in the shortest format of the game.

The 19-year-old, who has been compared to former Proteas great AB de Villiers was in destructive mood as he hit 162 runs off 57 balls, with a staggering strike rate of 284.21.

Brevis opened the batting for the Titans in the Cricket South Africa domestic T20 competition against the Knights in Potchefstroom on Monday.

The Titans, who batted first, scored 271/3, also a South African record. The previous highest team total locally was scored by the Dolphins and Cobras — 231/2.

Brevis’ innings included 13 fours and 13 sixes.

De Villiers tweeted, “No need to say more.”

Only West Indies great Chris Gayle (175*, 265.15 strike-rate) and Australia captain Aaron Finch (172, 226.31) have scored more runs in a T20 innings.

Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza (162*, 228.16) and Hazratullah Zazai of Afghanistan (162, 261.29) scored the same a Brevis.

The Titans batter’s 150 came off 52 balls, while his century came off 35 — the fifth fastest ever. Brevis’ 50 was scored off 18 balls.

The previous SA record for the fastest century was held by Henry Davids and Loots Bosman — their centuries coming off 41 balls.

The former SA U-19 World Cup player of the tournament from 2021’s score of 162 also beats the South African record of 140, previously held by Quinton de Kock and Pieter Malan.

The other record to crash on Monday was that of the local first wicket partnership. Together with Jiveshan Pillay (52 off 45) the Titans pair put on 179 for the first wicket.

Donavon Ferreira was the other rapid scorer for the Titans, hitting 33 off 15.

Brevis was dropped on 94 and 136.