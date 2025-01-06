‘Discipline and patience’ the watchwords for Proteas at Newlands

Bowling coach Piet Botha says the number of no-balls bowled so far has been 'disappointing'.

The Proteas had a good and then bad day in the field on Sunday in the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Proteas will continue to play attacking cricket on day four of the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands in Cape Town on Monday as they push for victory and a 2-0 series win.

But, according to bowling coach Piet Botha, the home team will have to maintain good discipline and show patience following an impressive fightback by the visitors on day three.

After South Africa had scored 615 in their first innings, they bowled out Pakistan for a paltry 194 in their first innings, and were then asked to follow-on.

In their second knock, captain Shan Masood (102 not out) and experienced batter Babar Azam (81) put on 205 for the first wicket on Sunday before Babar was dismissed late in the day. Pakistan are still 208 runs behind South Africa and will start day four on Monday on 213/1.

Discipline

Some wayward bowling and a number of no-balls didn’t help South Africa’s efforts in the field on a tough Sunday.

“The no-balls were disappointing,” said Botha after the day’s play. “It’s something that creeps into the game. It started in Bangladesh, but we sorted it out against Sri Lanka, but it’s obviously crept back in and is something we’ll have to pay attention to again and fix it.”

He added “general discipline” and “concentration” were lacking in the bowlers on day three.

The Proteas face a likely tough day in the field on Monday, but Botha said they would simply have to show patience as they gun for a series-winning victory.

“We can be defensive if we want, but we’re not in that position. The plan is to keep attacking. We need to bowl well, be disciplined and show patience.

“They’ve got a new batter out there and their captain (Masood) has to start again on Monday, so the first session will be vital.

“There have also been signs that the wicket will take turn later on day four when Kesh (Maharaj) will hopefully come into it. Aiden (Markram) can also then play a role for us.

“What we’re currently involved in is Test cricket. We did well to bowl them out (for under 200) and enforce the follow-on, but they’ve now got stuck in.

“We can’t get frustrated and start searching. We have to bowl well and be disciplined and the false shots will come.”