Maphaka will learn from Newlands challenges, says Proteas bowling coach

The 18-year-old debutant has found the going tough in the Test at Newlands.

Teen bowling sensation Kwena Maphaka will be a better player for the battles he has endured during the Proteas’ second Test against Pakistan at Newlands in Cape Town over the last few days.

Maphaka has become South African cricket’s youngest Test debutant during the match, taking one of the fast bowling places in the team, alongside Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen.

He previously made his T20 and ODI debuts last year, after bursting onto the scene in early 2023 in the U19 World Cup held in South Africa. He also had a short stint in the Indian Premier League.

While there is no doubt Maphaka has huge potential he has found the going tough at times at Newlands, taking two for 43 in 8.2 overs in Pakistan’s first batting innings, while in the visitors’ second knock he has conceded 31 runs in six overs without picking up a wicket (at the start of day four on Monday).

Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha feels Maphaka will have learned a lot about himself and Test cricket in the last few days and will be better for it in future.

‘Sometimes you’re going to get punished’

“This is a massive opportunity for him. It’s a big match. There have obviously been a few nerves, but’s he’s handled things well,” said Botha after Sunday’s play.

“He’s a quick bowler, and that’s what we want him to do, why he’s been selected … to bowl quickly. It’s part of the South African DNA.

“But, sometimes against the best batters, and in good conditions, even if you’re bowling at 145km/h you’re going to be off line and you’re going to get punished. He will learn from that, he’s been exposed at 18.

“It’s all about the process of learning quickly. He will take it on … but the way he’s gone he’s handled it all quite well.”