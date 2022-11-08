SA20 fixtures: Match schedule released for new T20 series

Sports Reporter

The much-anticipated SA20 blasts off on 10 January with a Western Cape derby between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals at Newlands, it was confirmed on Tuesday, with the full schedule of 33 matches released by Cricket South Africa.

Games will be played at six venues across the country in South Africa’s premier T20 league.

MI Cape Town will look to captivate the Newlands faithful with their star-studded line-up that includes Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada, Afghanistan spin maestro Rashid Khan, England’s six-hitting specialist Liam Livingstone, and South Africa’s teenage sensation, Dewald Brevis among others.

ALSO READ: SA20 franchises make a hash of auction, get Bavuma pick all wrong

The Royals have assembled an equal galaxy of stars that is headlined by England white-ball captain Jos Buttler, along with his 2019 World Cup-winning teammates Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan. They will be joined by Proteas trio David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi, who are under the guidance of former Proteas all-rounder JP Duminy as head coach.

“Releasing fixtures for the opening season is a milestone for us all at SA20,” said league commissioner Graeme Smith.

“It’s all getting very real and we certainly can’t wait to watch the world’s best go head-to-head.”

The day everyone has been waiting for has arrived‼️#SA20 to blast off with an exciting Western Cape derby between @MICapeTown and @paarlroyals at Newlands ????



Check out the FULL fixture list ???? https://t.co/RoV0rOdK7t pic.twitter.com/XLFSHQPpXK— SA20_League (@SA20_League) November 8, 2022

Following the opening game, the action will be relentless, with the SA20 caravan moving around the country for two weeks, with at least one game every day until 24 January.

Each team will play five home and five away matches, with fans finally getting a taste of what the IPL-owned teams will be bringing to the local flavour.

ALSO READ: Boland Rocks surrender T20 title in maudlin fashion

The first Highveld derby between the Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals is set for the Wanderers on 17 January.

The JSK squad is packed with speed merchants Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, West Indian Alzarri Joseph and England’s George Garton who are all set to steam in at the Bullring.

The Capitals will be equally up to the challenge, with Proteas speedsters Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell leading alongside Ireland’s Josh Little.

Short break

The league takes a break for the three-match One-Day International Series between the Proteas and England, and the action resumes at Kingsmead for the clash between hosts Durban’s Super Giants and MI Cape Town on 2 February.

Lance Klusener’s men will look to make their home-ground advantage count as this will be the first of only two matches played at Kingsmead in the second half of the schedule, with the remainder of the games taking place at Wanderers and SuperSport Park in Centurion due to the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup to be hosted in South Africa in February.

The grand final will be staged at the Wanderers on 11 February.

“The Wanderers has hosted many memorable finals throughout the years and we expect a full house in attendance to watch the first-ever SA20 Champions lifting the trophy,” Smith said.

“We are thankful to have the buy-in from all six franchises to make this season a success and we look forward to making this inaugural season of the SA20 something special for the fans.”