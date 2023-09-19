Flexibility will be key for hard-hitting Proteas at Cricket World Cup

The way the Proteas turned things around against Australia provided a real confidence boost ahead of next month's World Cup, for both players and fans, and their last three matches again showed how well they can play when their aggressive approach pays off. Given the freedom to play by head coach Rob Walter and his management team, the players have really stood up and delivered. ALSO READ: Walter pleased with progress made by Proteas ahead of World Cup But if they're going to challenge for the global title, their results against Australia also suggest they're going to have to find…

The way the Proteas turned things around against Australia provided a real confidence boost ahead of next month’s World Cup, for both players and fans, and their last three matches again showed how well they can play when their aggressive approach pays off.

Given the freedom to play by head coach Rob Walter and his management team, the players have really stood up and delivered.

But if they’re going to challenge for the global title, their results against Australia also suggest they’re going to have to find some balance if they are to achieve the consistency required to lift the trophy.

This year, South Africa have won eight of the 12 ODI games they have played, and their last three victories against Australia (which saw them secure a 3-2 series triumph on home soil) were decisive, with the hosts winning all three matches by more than 110 runs.

Taking a more aggressive approach to the game also has its downfalls, however, and the first half of their home tour was indicative of the destruction that can be caused when their plans don’t come off.

Versatile approach

Consistency, of course, is always going to be key at a global championship, both in the round robin stages and the playoffs.

So their new brand is exciting, no doubt, but they also need to have the ability to adjust their plans according to conditions and whatever they face from their opposition. Opening the throttle isn’t always the answer.

This won’t be news to the national side, and they obviously know how to play cricket, but they are playing a risky brand and it is a little concerning that it might come back to bite them.

If they get it right, they could go all the way and secure the world title in India, and their doubters will be left to eat their hats.

But if they slip, they’re going to hit the ground hard and it’s going to be difficult for them to recover against the best teams in the world.

Flashy cricket is good to watch, but at a World Cup, winning is more important and the global title is ultimately going to count more than the excitement they bring to the field.